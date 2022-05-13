COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) held its first in-person commencement ceremony since the pandemic on Friday.

1,600 graduates earned their degrees from UCCS, with 1,200 participating in the first in-person commencement celebration since 2019. UCCS awarded 21 doctoral degrees, 353 master’s degrees and 1,223 bachelor’s degrees to graduates at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Graduates and their families celebrated alongside UCCS faculty, staff, and students, including 25 graduates from the Class of 2020 and spring Class of 2021, who returned to walk across the Commencement stage after having celebrated their graduation virtually.

“Graduates, you rose above every single setback you faced,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy in his address to graduates. “You demonstrated courage and resilience, and you did not give up on your dreams. Your triumph today is not just that you have succeeded in the face of difficulty — it is that you are stronger and better equipped to take on any obstacle that may come your way. As you graduate today, you will go back out into the world – using the work of your minds and your hearts to make it a better place.”

Congratulations to all the 2022 graduates from UCCS and statewide, we’re so proud of you!