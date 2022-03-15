COLORADO SPRINGS — The Galileo School of Math and Science is asking for the community’s help to rebuild its greenhouse after it was damaged by December’s windstorm.

According to Master Gardener Renelle Palmer, the school expects to pay around $65,500 for the greenhouse to be demolished and rebuilt this summer, a price point that goes over the school’s limited budget.

“Being a lower income area we need help to continue supporting our students with quality education and keep our beautiful Greenhouse operating for the community,” Palmer wrote. ” Our garden and greenhouse have become a well-known staple in not only the D-11 School Community, but the Colorado Springs Community as well.”

Before the windstorm, the greenhouse was frequently used in the school’s garden program that teaches students about organic produce, communication, social skills and job skills. The greenhouse has also served as an event space for various school functions.

“The garden has hosted many Galileo Events and has even been featured in our local news for Positive Community Improvement by supplying Volunteer Services and fresh produce to Galileo Students, Families and the Colorado Springs Community,” Palmer explained.

Palmer created a GoFundMe page for the greenhouse, but (at the time of this writing) the campaign has a long way to go.

Click here to view the “Help The Galileo Greenhouse Rebuild” GoFundMe page. Click here to learn more about Galileo Garden.