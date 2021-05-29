Furnace Ruptures at Pueblo Steel Mill, sends steam into air

PUEBLO, Colo. — A “release of energy,” so-called by an Evraz Steel Mill spokesperson, sent plumes of smoke and steam into the air near downtown Pueblo on Saturday night. It happened after one of the furnaces insde the mill ruptured.

The spokesperson said seven people were treated on scene for minor injuries and taken to the hospital for observation. 28 people were working at the facility at the time of the incident.

According to Evraz, an “electric arc furnace” ruptured, which caused an “unexpected release” of water into the furnace.

An electric arc furnace is a large machine commonly used in the steel-making process. It uses high voltage electricity to heat material.

At posting time, the Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s office was inspecting the facility to ensure it is safe for Evraz’s crews to go back inside.

Once the PFD and PCSO clear the facility, Evraz’s crews will investigate what led to the incident.