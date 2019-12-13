Live Now
Funeral services today for Colorado prison employee killed in explosion

Sgt. Josh Voth / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Corrections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a Fremont County prison employee who was killed in a boiler explosion last week.

Sgt. Joshua Voth, 28, was killed in the accident, which happened December 4 at the Fremont Correctional Facility. He was a husband and father of three young children.

A funeral service for Voth will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at New Life Church on Voyager Parkway in northern Colorado Springs.

A law enforcement processional will escort the family from Cañon City to the church. The processional starts at 10 a.m.

