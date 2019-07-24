Funeral procession Wednesday for Fort Carson soldier killed in Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A funeral procession will be held Wednesday for a Green Beret who was killed in combat in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Sgt. Maj. James Sartor, 40, died in combat operations July 13 in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. Sartor was a Green Beret assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson.

The funeral procession will travel from Peterson Air Force Base to the Shrine of Remembrance at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

The ceremony at the Shrine of Remembrance is a private ceremony for family only. However, the public is invited to pay their respects along the funeral route.

The procession will depart from the west gate of Peterson Air Force Base around 10 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department will escort the procession west to Powers Boulevard, then south on Powers Boulevard to Fountain Boulevard. It will then proceed west on Fountain Boulevard, continue onto the MLK Bypass, and exit onto Union Boulevard. It will proceed north on Union Boulevard to Fountain Boulevard, then west on Fountain Boulevard to the Shrine of Remembrance.