Fundraiser benefits family of De’Von Bailey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fundraiser was held in Van Diest Park Sunday to support the family of De’Von Bailey, the 19-year-old who was killed by a Colorado Springs police officer.

Proceeds from the event will go to the family to help cover funeral costs.

“It makes us understand that there is a community here, and there is people here that will take care of you, and will make sure everything’s alright, in case you can’t,” community organizer Shaun Walls said. “It’s a great thing, man. It’s good to see.”

Organizers were also encouraging people in the southeast part of the city to register to vote, letting them know how they can get their voices heard.