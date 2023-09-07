(COLORADO SPRINGS) — East and westbound South Academy Boulevard will close under I-25 for the weekend starting Friday, Sept. 8, to allow for the demolition of the old I-25 bridge.

The closure will also divert northbound I-25 traffic to on- and off-ramps to continue on I-25 at South Academy. I-25 bridge demolition work over South Academy is planned to begin Friday night, Sept. 8 through Monday morning, Sept. 11. All lanes will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. – Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. – Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 a.m. Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – Monday, Sept. 11, 4:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. – Monday, Sept. 11, 4:30 a.m. Re-route traffic on northbound I-25 using off- and on-ramps South Academy Boulevard: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. – Monday, Sept. 11, 5:00 a.m.

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

Courtesy: El Paso County

In addition to the closure at I-25 and South Academy, El Paso County Public Works will begin work setting up temporary concrete barriers and road striping on Saturday, Sept. 9, resulting in the closures of the left and middle lanes of South Academy over Bradley Road. Work is expected to take place from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Also, Bradley Road under the South Academy Boulevard bridge will be closed nightly Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for demolition of bridge overhang structures.

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted south on South Academy Boulevard, exit onto the CanAm Highway, turn around and re-enter South Academy northbound to the Bradley Road exit, and turn east.

Westbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted to Hancock Expressway, turn north and turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, turn south and travel to the Bradley Road exit, or turn north to continue on northbound South Academy Boulevard.