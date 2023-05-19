(COLORADO SPRINGS) — I-25 southbound will close overnight for two nights next week at South Academy Boulevard to allow crews to install an overhead sign structure.

All lanes of southbound I-25 will be closed at South Academy on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as crews work to install the new sign structure just north of the Highway 16/Fort Carson Gate 20 Interchange.

In addition to the southbound closure, northbound I-25 traffic will be diverted at Mesa Ridge Parkway to use the Mile Point 132 off- and on-ramps to continue on northbound I-25 on Tuesday and Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A daytime closure of the southbound right lane of I-25 will also occur from South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for erosion control maintenance.

Detour for southbound I-25 will be in place:

Southbound I-25 traffic will take Exit 135 off-ramp to eastbound South Academy Boulevard. Traffic will be diverted south to U.S. 85/87 (CanAm Hwy.) where they will re-enter southbound I-25

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 132 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said traffic slowdowns are possible, so drivers should expect delays and plan additional time if you must travel through that area.