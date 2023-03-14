(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and SEMA Construction are planning a full closure of southbound I-25 at South Academy Boulevard overnight on Thursday, March 16 as part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP).

CDOT said the closure will be put in place to allow for the installation of a new overhead sign structure at Mile Point 132. The full closure of I-25 will take place on Thursday from 11 p.m. to Friday at 4 a.m.

A detour will be in place to divert traffic from I-25: southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp to eastbound South Academy Blvd. Traffic will be diverted south to U.S. 85/87 (CanAm Hwy) to CO 16 where they will re-enter southbound I-25.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT is warning drivers who have to travel in that area on Thursday night to be aware of traffic slowdowns and plan additional time to travel.

CDOT said there will also be a southbound I-25 off-ramp closure at exit 132B (Mesa Ridge Pkwy.), and a southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile points 133–131 for installation of overhead signs.

In addition, there will be nightly ramp closures Tuesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 16 at the southbound I-25 on-ramp at South Academy Blvd. for light pole installation. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 85/87 (CanAm Hwy.) to CO 16.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS: I-25 between MP 127 and 135

Nighttime closures: