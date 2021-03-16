Front range snowstorm has far-reaching impacts, winter weather advisory for Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Snow on the southern edge of Colorado began coming down around 5:45 p.m. pretty steadily early Tuesday evening.

What started as rain quickly turned to snow, FOX21 was in Trinidad with a look at the conditions.

Snow can be seen sticking to grassy surfaces and areas are sticky, slushie, and wet.

Another power bump: this one at Trinidad High School! pic.twitter.com/SNcxAsD3PA — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 17, 2021

The snowstorm on the front range has far-reaching impacts around the state. Delaying the trucks that deliver food for the community program.

“With the weather, the trucks couldn’t come here from Denver so that pushed us back a day,” said Ashley Dipole Community Center Manger at Mt. Carmel.

The Center usually hosts events but during COVID they wanted to find a way to give back.

A group of people at the center packs 30 boxes every week and what’s inside can feed a family of four for six days.

With this weather rolling in those in need will have to wait.

❄️BLIZZARD WARNING❄️Southeast #Colorado (Pueblo/Walsenburg/Raton Pass/La Veta Pass)

A major snowstorm is forecast to hit overnight Tuesday (3/16) thru Wednesday (3/17), bringing with it blizzard & white-out conditions.

📰https://t.co/nysIxHs6fY#blizzard2021 #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/tkTuzoEeSM — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 16, 2021

Significant travel impacts are expected from Walsenburg to Trinidad, mountain communities, and along Highway 160 east of Trinidad overnight, according to CDOT. Wind gusts will increase to between 40 and 60 mph – blizzard conditions are likely in spots overnight and travel isn’t recommended, according to FOX21’s Storm Team.