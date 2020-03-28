Front Porch Project captures happy memories amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jenny Marvin is using her love of photography to bring her neighbors in Colorado Springs a flash of joy.

“When things are so chaotic and things are so uncertain at this time you have to bring joy, you have to find the little pieces that make you smile or make you remember the good parts because there could easily just be a lot of negativity,” said Owner of JM PhotoArt Jenny Marvin. “I just hope that these pictures bring back some good memories of this time together.”

Marvin said it’s her way of encouraging neighbors to have some light-hearted fun and create a memory with their family during a difficult time.

“It’ll just be a good memory to have and a keepsake to have to remember this crazy time we’re living in,” said Taylor Hart.

Hart and her three kids were one of the families who posed for the Front Porch Project.

“It’s not just me that’s struggling right now. Yes, my business has been around for ten years and I’ve had an unprecedented amount of cancellations but everybody is. I just didn’t want it to be about money. I wanted it to be about joy and community and about coming together,” said Marvin.

She used a special lens that allows her to get the perfect shot while staying socially distant from the families.

“It definitely built community because everybody was doing it and we were all out on our front porches and able to say hi to people and still pose for the picture,” Hard explained. “So that was fun. And it was fun to see friends from other neighborhoods around here who were also participating that we haven’t seen because we’ve been home.”

More than 50 families in the town of Peyton took snapshots and counting. Marvin said taking these portraits brings her so much joy and she loves seeing how each family has their own fun with it. It serves as a reminder that even during dark times communities can come together in simple ways to spread a little joy and cheesy fun.

“Yeah, I like my picture taken,” Gracie Hart added.

“Even if we’re not around to do it in their neighborhood, dress up you family, put your camera on a tripod, have some fun, take your own photos because I feel like those photos will actually be a memory that can last a while,” said Marvin.

For more information and to contact Jenny Marvin check out her website here.