Friends celebrate a ‘social distant’ birthday and recovery from coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of church members gathered Sunday to help celebrate two of their friends both in need of an important celebration.

“It’s something to brighten their day and all these people who came out to celebrate it. It gave us an excuse to get out,” Judy Gamble said.

Gamble along with Donna Knuston came up with the idea of holding a drive-by parade to celebrate their friend Mary’s 83rd birthday and congratulate their friend Herman who was recently released from the hospital after fighting coronavirus.

“We haven’t seen each other every week and aren’t able to hug each other. Its just a good way to celebrate something happy,” Knuston said.

Most of the people in the parade were members of the same church but there were some people there who had heard about the parade via the NextDoor app.

“I want to wish Mary a Happy Birthday and Herman a speedy recovery. We’re thinking about them and miss seeing them both,” Gamble said.