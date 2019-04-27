Friday Foodie Finds: Your new Pho Buddy awaits in southeastern Colorado Springs

A new Vietnamese restaurant opened a month ago in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Pho Buddy is located at 1861 S. Academy Boulevard, in a strip mall near the Pikes Peak Library District’s Sand Creek location.

This new spot serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine in a quaint but clean and trendy setting, with offerings like pho noodle soups, bahn mi sandwiches, and boba tea and smoothies.

Pho Buddy is open seven days a week. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can expect large portions of pho or other soups and entrees, starting at $7.95.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop enjoyed shrimp spring rolls as an appetizer, which run $3.95. It comes with two spring rolls packed with fresh mint, lettuce, shrimp, and a sweet peanut sauce on the side.

For an entree, Taylor ordered Bun Bo Hue. It’s a spicy beef vermicelli noodle soup which costs $8.75. It’s served with fresh mint, basil, bean sprouts, green onion and lime. If you’re a spicy food lover, the Bun Bo Hue is for you. If not, perhaps try one of the pho noodle soups which come with several meat or vegetarian options.

Cool down with a boba tea, coffee, or smoothie. There are several choices of iced teas like lychee iced tea, thai tea, or strawberry iced tea that will cost you $2.95. There are also salted cheese teas. You can choose from green, oolong, or jasmine and pick your topping of either boba or aloe vera for $3.45.

Pho Buddy’s real fruit smoothies can come with or without boba. With more than a dozen flavors like honeydew, mango, avocado, and green apple, a smoothie will run $3.95.