Friday Foodie Finds: New restaurant opens inside Satellite Hotel

The Panorama Cafe opened two weeks ago on the first floor of the Satellite Hotel located at 411 Lakewood Circle in Colorado Springs. It will take you on a trip back in time.

The restaurant has a very 1960s vibe with local art hanging on the walls that is also for sale.

When we visited Friday, a group of six or seven senior citizens who also live in the building was dining and playing poker in an adjacent room.

The Panorama Cafe specializes in customizing your dining experience and features a small menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner at very reasonable prices.

Scott Kilbury enjoyed The Satellite Box Lunch which includes your choice of ham or turkey sandwich on white or wheat bread with American or Swiss cheese served with chips and a beverage, all for $4.

Taylor Bishop ordered a quarter-pound hamburger with American cheese and home fries for $7.50.