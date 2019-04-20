Friday Foodie Finds: New food truck puts it in drive in Pueblo

A little over a month ago, Double D’s BBQ Shack put it in drive in Pueblo and Pueblo West, touting slow smoked meats, seasoned to perfection.

The food truck travels to different spots in the area about every day. You can follow their Facebook page to see where it will be next.

Double D’s BBQ Shack serves breakfast, lunch, and specialty items.

Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m., with options like biscuits and sausage gravy, and brisket or ham hash with egg, tortilla, and salsa.

Lunch is served until they sell out, with options like brisket, pulled pork, hot link smoked sausage, and spare ribs. They also offer pulled pork, brisket, or BBQ ham sandwiches with a side. Sides include jalapeno cream corn, loaded baked potato casserole, pinto beans or BBQ beans.

Double D’s BBQ Shack also has a Friday-only special, which is called the Shanda Burger, with Colby cheese, bacon onion jam, BBQ sauce, and one side.

The BBQ sauce at Double D’s is a sweet heat, Kansas City-style sauce. It doesn’t have a big kick, but it hits you right in the back of the throat when you least expect it.

Double D’s BBQ Shack also caters. If you’d like to have them at your next party, call 719-821-5801.