Friday Foodie Finds: New all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant in Colorado Springs

If sushi is how you roll, there’s a new place in Colorado Springs where you can eat all you want.

Kanpai Sushi opened about six weeks ago at 5935 Dublin Boulevard, Suite #100. That’s in the new Dublin Commons area at Dublin and Powers.

They offer all you can eat sushi, nigiri, hand rolls, regular sushi rolls, noodles, and lunch and dinner specials.

All you can sushi is available during both lunch and dinner. Lunch hours are only on Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During lunchtime, all you can eat sushi will run you $19.95 and includes your choice of miso soup, edamame, house salad, spring rolls, shumai, or ice cream for dessert.

Dinner hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During dinner hours, all you can eat sushi costs $28.95 and includes your choice of miso soup, edamame, house salad, spring rolls, mussels, shumai, or ice cream for dessert.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop visited Kanpai Sushi for a late Friday afternoon lunch and ordered the Sushi Lunch Special #1 which included six pieces of nigiri sushi and the choice of either a California or Crystal Shrimp roll, served with miso soup and a house salad for $14.95.

The salad was chopped green and red cabbage with cilantro, and peanuts tossed in a light vinegar dressing. The miso soup was warm, flavorful, and the perfect portion.

Shortly after the soup and salad was served, came the meal. Taylor went with the Crystal Shrimp roll, which was tempura shrimp, yummy sauce, and sesame seeds. The roll was good sized, eight pieces and the perfect ratio of rice to filling. However, the star of the show was the nigiri. Thick but bite-sized pieces of yellowtail, tuna, and salmon, two pieces each that were fresh, tender, and melt in your mouth like butter. Overall the Sushi Lunch Special #1 was definitely a bang for your buck.

If you have a restaurant you’d like FOX21 to check out for Friday Foodie Finds, email tbishop@kxrm.com .