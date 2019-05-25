Friday Foodie Finds: Colorado Springs’ only vegan drive-thru

Vegan fast food even meat lovers will savor can be found at Santana’s Vegan Grill located at 3220 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

They originally opened their doors in 2017 on North Academy, but relocated to a larger drive-thru or dine-in facility in the fall of 2018.

Santana’s Vegan Grill offers plant-based American food that could fool a carnivore, like bacon cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, classic hot dogs, bratwursts, and fries. Santana’s recently added breakfast options like big, icing-slathered cinnamon rolls; sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches; and bacon and cheese sandwiches. They also serve fun beverages like real sugar soda and dairy-free smoothies.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop, who is an avid meat eater and connoisseur of processed protein, stopped by Colorado Springs’ only vegan drive-thru for a Friday pre-work lunch.

Taylor ordered the Deluxe Burger for $5.99 and a Deluxe Chicken Sandwich for $5.25.

The plant-based burger came well-seasoned and crispy on the edges with your typical burger fixings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and vegan mayonnaise, all on a sesame seed bun.

The “chicken” sandwich was grilled, not breaded, and came with the same toppings as the burger. It had a great, tender texture and didn’t taste artificial at all.

Santana’s is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or even a meat-lover looking to broaden your horizons, stop by Santana’s Vegan Grill for a quick, unique meal from a very friendly staff.