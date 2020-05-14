Friday campaign to shine lights for 2020 grads in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City leaders are asking residents and businesses to participate in a citywide “Be the Light” effort to honor the class of 2020 Friday night.

The event aims to celebrate local graduates with all kinds of lights–flashlights, headlights, stadium lights, and more. Residents are asked to turn lights on for one hour starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20) on Friday. Drones will capture the event.

The event is part of the statewide #BeTheLightCo campaign, which started in Colorado Springs.

The city offered the following recommendations for people who would like to participate. Other “creative and visible” efforts are also encouraged. The city reminds residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits.

Residents

Leave porch lights on from 8:20-9:20 p.m.

Go outside with flashlights, glow sticks, holiday lights or other tools for this hour.

Turn headlights on in parked vehicles outside

Businesses

Consider leaving lights on at your office building from 8:20-9:20 p.m.

Encourage employees to turn on porch lights, bring holiday lights outside or turn on the headlights of their parked cars.

Turn on exterior lights such as those in parking lots.

Facility Owners

Illuminate field, stadium or any other exterior lighting.

Activate fleet vehicles.

Participants are encouraged to share their lights on social media, along with congratulatory messages to graduates, with the hashtag #BeTheLightCOS.