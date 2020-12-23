Fremont County Sheriff’s Office changes care provider for jail

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Beginning January 1, 2021, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office will have a new medical provider for persons incarcerated in their facility.

On December 22, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners signed a contract with Turn Key Health Care to provide medical and mental health services for persons housed in the detention center.

Sheriff Allen Cooper stated, “Our current health care provider, NatCore, was struggling to meet their contractual obligations. Due to the size of their organization and the impact of the pandemic, they were only able to staff our facility 75% of the time and some of those staff were only EMTs. By going with Turn Key, a much larger organization serving facilities in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas, we have significantly reduced the liability to this office and the County.”

Cooper also stated that moving to Turn Key will reduce the number of trips his deputies have to make to the emergency room.

“By having staff with a higher level of training in the facility 24/7 we can provide a better degree of care to our detainees without having to transport them to the ER,” Cooper added. “This reduces costs to the office and increases security because we don’t have to pull deputies from the center to conduct the transport.”

In addition to medical and mental health services, Turn Key will be assisting the FCSO with a facility based Medical Assisted Treatment program to help inmates overcome opioid addiction.

“Turn Key is excited about entering into this partnership with Fremont County and we look forward to providing the county with inmate medical services designed to best meet the need of the county and the inmate population,” Turn Key CEO Flint Junod said.