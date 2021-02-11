Fremont County has a new way to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of Cañon City and Fremont County now have another option for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine, the county health department said Thursday.

Fremont County residents over age 65 can now visit https://www.comassvax.org/ to schedule a vaccine appointment through a system called Prep Mod.

The system allows residents to go online, fill out their personal information, sign proper COVID-19 vaccine consent forms, and select a date and time that best fits their schedule.

The Fremont County health department will be reaching out to people on the current COVID-19 vaccine waiting list to direct them to schedule through the new system.

Fremont County residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.comassvax.org/. If assistance is needed to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, Fremont County residents can call 719-276-7450.

Elsewhere in Colorado, residents over age 65 can visit covid19.colorado.gov or call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926) to find a list of nearby vaccine providers.

Vaccine appointments are currently available for Coloradans over 65 and people in certain professions, including healthcare workers and teachers. People who are eligible through their jobs should contact their employers for information on how to make a vaccine appointment.