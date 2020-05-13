Fremont County enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County is under stage 1 fire restrictions as of Thursday afternoon.

The restrictions go into effect at noon Thursday. The sheriff’s office said they enacted the restrictions due to abnormally warm, dry and windy conditions, combined with fuel moisture content normally seen in June and July.

The following activities are prohibited under Stage 1 restrictions:

All agricultural burning including but not limited to weeds, brush, or grass.

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, coal or wood burning stove, fireplace, any type of charcoal or wood fueled cooking, or open fire of any type in an undeveloped area. Use of a coal or woodburning stove or fireplace in a private residence in an undeveloped area is allowed only if the flue pipe, chimney, or other exhaust structure is equipped with a properly installed NFPA-approved spark arrestor such as a chimney cap.

Notes:

All burning of trash, refuse or other debris.

Smoking; except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or outdoor smoking area that is hard-surfaced, barren, or otherwise cleared of all flammable vegetation and material. Discarding of cigarette butts in a receptacle not designed for disposal of cigarette butts, or at any location, or from any vehicle is expressly prohibited.

Using any explosives materials, to include: fireworks, solid fuel rockets, blasting caps or any incendiary device which may result in the ignition of flammable material.

Outdoor welding, grinding or use of any type of torch in any area which presents the possibility of igniting vegetation or other combustible material, and there must be an adequate water supply and/or fire extinguisher on site.

Operating any outdoor equipment or machinery in an undeveloped area with an internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Sale, use and possession of fireworks.

El Paso and Pueblo counties, as well as the city of Colorado Springs, are also under burn restrictions until further notice.

>> Tap here for a map of fire restrictions statewide.