(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Military members and their families can enjoy free admission to the Pueblo Zoo at the zoo’s Military Weekend, Nov. 5 – 6.

From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, all active duty, veterans, their spouses, and dependent children under 18 can receive free admission, as well as 15% off discount at the gift shop and a $10 discount on memberships.

Nov. 5 will also see the celebration of the National Mammal of the United States, the American Bison. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, attendees can enjoy crafts, educational presentations, conservation activities, and a visit from mascot Wilder from Great Outdoors Colorado outside the bison viewing area at the back of the zoo.

Bison Day at Pueblo Zoo, Courtesy: Pueblo Zoo

Visitors will receive a bison bookmark and temporary tattoo while supplies last, and enter to win a Bison Behind the Screens for 2.

Valid Military ID is required to take advantage of the offer.