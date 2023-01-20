(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A team of AmeriCorps members is working with United Way to help lower-income residents of Pueblo County file their taxes and to expand the organization’s outreach.

AmeriCorps said the group of nine young adults arrived on Jan. 7 and will be serving Pueblo through April 8.

Over the course of this 13-week project, the team, part of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) program, will schedule appointments, intake incoming clients, prepare taxes, and conduct a quality review of the returns. The team is spreading awareness of United Way’s services by putting up flyers in local businesses and providing United Way with more people to assist clients with their taxes.

This is the first AmeriCorps NCCC team to serve with United Way of Pueblo County. The mission of United Way of Pueblo County is to be a trusted resource for the community to help develop collaborative solutions. According to AmeriCorps, United Way volunteers processed a total of 1,760 tax returns last tax season.

Prior to traveling to Pueblo, this team served with a food bank in Columbia, Missouri.

AmeriCorps said they began their term of service on October 11, 2022 with three weeks of training at the Denver-area regional hub before traveling to Columbia. They will continue to complete other 6- to 12-week projects for communities in the central and southwestern United States until they graduate from the program on July 20, 2023.