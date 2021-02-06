Free tax help from PPCC students

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic isn’t stopping Pikes Peak Community College accounting students from helping families prepare taxes.

This tax season, PPCC is partnering with Tax Help Colorado, a program of The Piton Foundation to offer hard-working families free tax preparation.

Now through March 20, IRS-certified PPCC accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge to households with incomes of less than $57,000 a year.

Free tax help eases the burden of tax preparation costs on low-wage earners and helps connect families with valuable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is worth up to $6,600 for the 2020 tax year. On average, tax preparation in Colorado cost $200.

“We know access to free tax assistance and valuable tax credits are more important than ever this year. We’re grateful for our dedicated partners, volunteers and students who ensure families receive the best service possible,” said Courtney O’Reilly, Director of Tax Help Colorado.

Tax preparers receive comprehensive training to ensure the families they serve get the best refund possible.

“It’s so special to have the opportunity to be part of a program with such a direct positive impact on our community while providing our students with real-world experience,” said Melissa Nelson, PPPC’s Accounting program chair. “We’re proud to be saving people money on tax preparation services, and helping them get the best refund possible so they can make ends meet during a challenging time.”

This free service will be offered Saturdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jan 30 – March 20 at PPCC’s Centennial Campus Atrium, 5675 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.