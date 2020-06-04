Free summer camp teaches kids fun hobbies

COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s a new summer camp option for families in the community and it’s all thanks to one rising senior at Rampart Range High School.

Atharva Vispute started the non-profit, Sea of Actions, to share his love of teaching fun new hobbies with local kids. This summer, he’s kicking off the Sea of Actions Summer Academy.

“Those two things are what get me up in the morning, and push me to keep going,” said Vispute. “I’ve taken these passions up through a variety of different lenses, whether that be learning a new instrument or skill, or helping other people through teaching and volunteering. I love finding new outlets for expanding the passions I already have so I can help other people.

Kids can sign up for basic music lessons, learn how to play chess and add making origami to their skillset. You can also sign up to learn how to solve a Rubik’s Cube, play piano and more. There’s even options for math and science tutoring for extra curious minds.

The camp is virtual, interactive and completely free. Lessons will be held over Zoom throughout the week from June through mid-August. Vispute says he’ll be available at all hours to answer questions and help the kids enhance their skills.

“That’s really my goal, just to help people enjoy life a little bit more,” Vispute explained. “Originally it started as a way to help out those who might be underprivileged and it’s evolved into just a community-wide thing. To be able to do this throughout the community is just a really powerful experience and I’m really looking forward to it.”