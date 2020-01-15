Free soccer coming to Colorado Springs for kids K-2

COLORADO SPRINGS — Up to 500 local children are expected to enjoy free soccer this season thanks to Comcast NBCUniversal and supporting funds from Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The plan is to cover registration fees for kindergarten-second grade soccer players registered through the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department this spring.

The official Gamechanger video by Springs TV is below:

“The benefits of youth sports are incredibly well documented, and we thought that if there’s any city that should focus on making sure those benefits are available to all, it’s Olympic City USA,” said Jamie Fabos, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Colorado Springs.

The program is made possible through two grants given to the city from Comcast NBCUniversal and Children’s Colorado; with Comcast NBCUniversal’s investment being the catalyst for the idea.

In addition to the funding, both organizations have pledged to help recruit youth sport coaches from their internal ranks to meet the need.

“We hope through our support of Olympic City USA’s community programs designed to bring youth together with athletes and members of the Olympic and Paralympic community, more kids will share in the Olympic City USA experience and grow and learn more about leadership through this unique opportunity.” Amy Lynch, Senior Vice President of the Comcast Mountain West Region

Registration for K-2 soccer open through Feb. 14 and can be completed by mail, walk-in or online.

While registration fees are waived for every method, online transactions carry a $3 processing fee.