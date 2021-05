COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Registration is open now for a free pet vaccination clinic happening Friday in Colorado Springs.

The event is happening Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Phil Long Ford of Motor City at 1114 Motor City Drive in Colorado Springs. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s Welcome Waggin’ will be providing 70 free vaccinations.

Advance registration is required. There’s a limit of one free vaccination per family. Attendees can add more vaccinations for $10 each.