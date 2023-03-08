(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) band will perform a free chamber recital concert at Colorado College (CC) on April 4.

AGILITY! is a musical performance featuring a variety of styles, including classical, jazz, pop, fusion, and funk. The performance will showcase musical compositions from the late 1800s to 2023, to include new music composed by the performers themselves.

You can visit the USAFA Band’s Facebook event or their website to learn more.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

The performance will be held at CC’s Packard Hall on April 4, starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.