(Manitou Springs, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs will be giving two free hours of parking on select days for the holiday starting Christmas Eve.

The goal of the initiative is to make it easier for community members and visitors to experience Manitou Springs during the holiday, and support local businesses.

Free 2 two-hour parking dates:

Sunday, December 24

Monday, December 25

Tuesday, December 26

Sunday, December 31

Monday, January 1

Tuesday, January 2

Redemption instructions:

Press any key on the keypad. Enter your license plate. Press 1 to select PURCHASE TICKET. Choose 2 HOURS FREE PARKING.

The City says a recite will be printed as usual confirming the free parking duration. The offer is not available to parking lots owned by the Manitou Springs Metropolitan District (Wichita Lot & Simischny Lot).