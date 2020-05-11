Free parking in downtown and Old Colorado City extended through May 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs is offering free parking in downtown and Old Colorado City until at least May 25.

Parking fees were suspended at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The free parking was set to end on May 11, but the city said Monday that they have extended it until at least May 25.

Parking is free in metered spots and garages in downtown and Old Colorado City. Parking time limits will not be enforced, but the city said they will be on the lookout for extended and overnight parking at meters.

The city is also extending the availability of designated parking spots for curbside services from local businesses. Drivers must stay in their cars while parked in those spaces.

The city will continue to enforce parking restrictions such as fire lanes, loading zones, reserved spaces, and accessible spaces.

The city also said they have signed a contract with ParkMobile to provide a mobile payment option for customers once parking fees return. That service is expected to be available this summer.