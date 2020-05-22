Free grocery boxes available Friday in Colorado Springs

Live Now
Packages of bread and rolls wait for orders on the loading dock at the branch of the Volunteers of America as daily demands for food increase while most vulnerable individuals and families shelter inside to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, March 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army is partnering with a local car dealer to hand out free grocery boxes in southwestern Colorado Springs Friday.

The grocery boxes are available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (or until they run out) Friday at Lexus of Colorado Springs at 604 Auto Heights in the Motor City area.

Salvation Army staff will place the boxes in cars, so no contact is required. There’s a limit of one box per car, while supplies last.

Each box will contain enough non-perishable items to feed a family of four for a week, plus some perishable food like eggs, milk, and frozen meat.

