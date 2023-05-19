(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Theatreworks company will return for its 4th annual Free-For-All Shakespeare tour at locations across the Pikes Peak Region.

The Free-For-All Shakespeare program brings live performance out into the community, so neighbors can enjoy Shakespeare from the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Back this year with Shakespeare’s “Pericles,” this 75-minute, mobile production performs in parks, libraries and community centers.

The program, started in 2019 with “Comedy of Errors,” partners with schools during April and May to bring live Shakespeare to middle and high school classrooms, but with the end of the semester, the show transitions to public performances, open to all.

2022 Green Box Arts Festival Sunday July 3, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

2022 Green Box Arts Festival Sunday July 3, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

2022 Green Box Arts Festival Sunday July 3, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

2022 Green Box Arts Festival Sunday July 3, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

This year’s play, “Pericles,” was one of Shakespeare’s most popular works when it was written, and with a text full of heroes, villains, shipwrecks, pirates, jousting and more, it’s easy to see why.

“Pericles is an epic in line with the Odyssey,” said Director Max Shulman. “It’s a genre-crossing adventure that is funny, sad, joyous, romantic, and magical. From evil tyrants to wondrous miracles, this lesser-known work of Shakespeare is full of surprises.”

See below for a full list of locations, dates and partners for performances across the Pikes Peak Region through July 7.