(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Theatreworks company will return for its 4th annual Free-For-All Shakespeare tour at locations across the Pikes Peak Region.
The Free-For-All Shakespeare program brings live performance out into the community, so neighbors can enjoy Shakespeare from the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Back this year with Shakespeare’s “Pericles,” this 75-minute, mobile production performs in parks, libraries and community centers.
The program, started in 2019 with “Comedy of Errors,” partners with schools during April and May to bring live Shakespeare to middle and high school classrooms, but with the end of the semester, the show transitions to public performances, open to all.
This year’s play, “Pericles,” was one of Shakespeare’s most popular works when it was written, and with a text full of heroes, villains, shipwrecks, pirates, jousting and more, it’s easy to see why.
“Pericles is an epic in line with the Odyssey,” said Director Max Shulman. “It’s a genre-crossing adventure that is funny, sad, joyous, romantic, and magical. From evil tyrants to wondrous miracles, this lesser-known work of Shakespeare is full of surprises.”
See below for a full list of locations, dates and partners for performances across the Pikes Peak Region through July 7.
- Friday, 5/19 at 6:30 p.m. – Black Forest Community Church on behalf of the Mobile Libraries of the PPLD – 6845 Shoup Rd, Colorado Springs
- Friday, 5/26 at 7 p.m. – Sangre de Cristo Art Center – 210 N Santa Fe Ave, Pueblo
- Thursday, 6/1 at 6 p.m. – Panorama Park – 4540 Fenton Rd, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 6/3 at 10:30 a.m. – Deerfield Hills Community Center – 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 6/3 at 5 p.m. – Bancroft Park on behalf of Old Colorado City Library – 2408 W. Colorado Ave. (W. Colorado Ave. & S 24th St.)
- Sunday, 6/4 at 1 p.m. – Limbach Park on behalf of the Town of Monument, 151 Front Street, Monument
- Friday, 6/9 at 2 p.m. – Colorado Springs Senior Center – 1514 N Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 6/10 at 10 a.m. – Bell Tower Arts Center – 201 E 2nd St, Florence
- Saturday, 6/10 at 2 p.m. – Meadows Park Community Center on behalf of the Cheyenne Mountain Library – 1943 S El Paso Ave, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 6/17 at 11 a.m. – Antlers Park on behalf of Penrose Library – 31 W Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 6/17 at 6 p.m. – Simla Public Park on behalf of Simla Public Library – Corner of Caribou St/Highway 24 and Pueblo Ave, Simla
- Friday, 6/23 at 5 p.m. – Memorial Park on behalf of the Manitou Springs Library – 502 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs
- Saturday, 6/24 at 1:30 and 6 p.m. – The Village Green on behalf of Palmer Lake Arts Council – 66 Lower Glenway St, Palmer Lake
- Saturday, 7/1 at 10:30 a.m. – George Fellows Park on behalf of East Library – 5550 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, 7/1 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Green Box Arts – Mountain Corner, 10125 Chipita Park Rd, Cascade
- Friday, 7/7 at 6:30 p.m. – Kinship Landing – 415 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs