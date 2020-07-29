Free food giveaway Friday, July 31 in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several local nonprofits are once again teaming up for a free food giveaway Friday in western Colorado Springs.

The drive-thru event will be held in the upper parking lot of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center at 530 Communication Circle. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until the food runs out.

Perishable and non-perishable food will be provided to anyone in need. No military connection is necessary.

Food will be provided by Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Care and Share Food Bank.

Another food giveaway event is planned for August.