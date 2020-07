COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several local nonprofits are teaming up for a free food giveaway Friday in western Colorado Springs.

The drive-thru event will be held at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center at 530 Communication Circle. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until the food runs out.

Perishable and non-perishable food will be provided to anyone in need. No military connection is necessary.

Food will be provided by Colorado Springs Food Rescue and Care and Share Food Bank.