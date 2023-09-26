(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — An event will be held for neighbors in Manitou Springs to recycle those hard-to-dispose of items like paint, electronics, medical equipment, and more.

The City of Manitou Springs said it is partnering with Galvanize Recycling to offer Manitou Springs neighbors a convenient and cost-free solution for recycling difficult items. The City said this service is specifically for residents of Manitou Springs, in an effort to reduce the City’s ecological footprint.

“Properly managing electronics and other challenging-to-recycle items is paramount in preventing them from ending up in landfills,” the City said.

Some of the items accepted include:

Electronics – laptops, cell phones, monitors, batteries, etc.

Paint – latex, oil based, stains, lacquers, varnishes

Medical equipment – wheel chairs, walkers, canes, shower chairs

Outdoor gear – camping and skiing gear, apparel, backpacks

Printer ink and toner

Much more

The recycling event is scheduled for Oct. 22, and has a capacity of only 200 vehicles, so the City encourages early sign-ups. Anyone wishing to attend must sign up for a designated time slot in advance. Click here to secure your time slot.

Any electronic devices with data remaining on them will be destroyed through Blue Star Recyclers NAID AAA Certified Data Destruction Program.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School, 401 El Monte Place.