COLORADO SPRINGS — April is Earth Month and there are plenty of fun – and free – ways to celebrate in Colorado Springs this Saturday!

Free community events are taking place at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, Garden of the Gods Park, and Meadows Park Community Center.

25th Annual Earth Day Celebration at Garden of the Gods

The 25th annual Earth Day Celebration at Garden of the Gods is this Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The free community event will feature interactive activities for all ages at both the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center and Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. Performances by the Seven Falls Indian Dancers, demonstrations, educational booths, crafts and live animal experiences are among the planned offerings. Dancing demonstrations will take place at the Visitor and Nature Center at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Admission to Rock Ledge Ranch is free all day. Plus, community members can register starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for a volunteer clean-up in Garden of the Gods Park. Trash bags will be provided, and participants are encouraged to wear gloves.

Parking at the Visitor Center is expected to fill quickly. Additional parking will be available at Rock Ledge Ranch. Parking for people with disabilities will be available at both locations. Due to the 30th Street corridor project, 30th Street is closed in both directions between Gateway and Mesa roads. Attendees should access the site from the south on 30th Street.

For more information, visit GardenOfTheGods.com.

What 25th Annual Earth Day Celebration at Garden of the Gods, plus free admission to Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. The annual event aims to celebrate the coming Earth Day by providing free family fun and education about the environment through green thinking and living.

When Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th Street; Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road

Earth Month Shred & Recycle Event at Meadows Park Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center is hosting an Earth Month Shred and Recycle event on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon. During the event, residents can drop off household recyclables that the community center will shred and dispose of for free. This includes electronics, documents and more. A full list of acceptable items is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/Meadows.

There will also be a Care & Share Mobile Market onsite Saturday and a free, family-friendly egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. Meadows Park is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, offering special events every month for community members.

What Earth Month Shred & Recycle Event, Care & Share Mobile Market and egg hunt

When Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. – noon

Egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

Where Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Avenue