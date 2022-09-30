(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 2022 Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) event will offer Puebloans free dental care Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs dental care, no questions asked.

Dental services are provided to any person on a “no questions asked” basis. Patients are evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Patients undergo dental treatments such as cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions. All of these services are provided at no cost on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information and to find out how you can volunteer, visit www.COMOM.org

Since its inception in 2007, COMOM has served 17,000 patients and provided $15,000,000 in donated dental care.

The event is taking place Friday, Sept. 30 – Saturday Oct. 1 at the Events Center on the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, 1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004.