COLORADO SPRINGS — There is no shortage of things to do with the family this weekend in southern Colorado.

What: Free Comic Book Day

Participating comic book stores hand out free comic books while supplies last.

When: Saturday, May 7. Most start at 10 a.m., but check your desired location’s store hours.

Where:

Comic book stores in Southern Colorado:

Muse Comics + Games – 1338 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Escape Velocity Comics – 19 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

CK Comics – 719 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

KaPow Comics & Coffee – 4239 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

The Iron Lion – 8003 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Video Game Exchange & Comics Vault – 830 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Heroes and Dragons – 4408 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Outer Limits Comics & Collectibles – 427 S Santa Fe Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003

The Pikes Peak Library District will also be handing out free comics thanks to help from Muse Comics + Games, at all PPLD locations.

What: The Resource Exchange’s KidsFest

Free and open to the public, this event brings together community partners, families, and area agencies to have fun and take part in hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) activities.

When: Saturday, May 7. 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Ute Pass Cultural Center 210 E. Midland Ave. Woodland Park, CO 80863

What: Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival

Annual event featuring a parade, carnival, local vendors, rodeo, 5k fun run, food, and plenty of live music.

When: May 4-8. See the event calendar for specific event info.

Where: Veteran’s Park & Main Street, Cañon City

What: US Olympic & Paralympic Museum free admission for moms

The Museum welcomes all mothers to experience the history of America’s greatest athletes through memorable artifacts, interactive exhibits and immersive technology. To redeem, simply select “mothers” at checkout.

When: May 6 – 8. The USOPM is open Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 – 6, Sunday 10 – 5

Where: 200 S Sierra Madre St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903