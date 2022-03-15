FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) and Safe Kids Colorado will be holding free car seat safety checks.

On Tuesday, March 15 from 3-6 p.m., parents can visit Fountain Fire Station #1 (811 N Santa Fe Avenue) and have a professional make sure their car seats are properly secured.

“Car seats and boosters can reduce serious injury in children by up to 70%, but over 80% are used incorrectly,” the city of Fountain said. “This is a great opportunity to check if your kids are riding safely.”

The event is free, but is by appointment only. To schedule your appointment, call Safe Kids Colorado Springs at (719) 305-7233.