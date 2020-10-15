Free Armchair Telethon virtual event to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a free virtual program to benefit the nonprofit.

The Armchair Telethon runs from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 24. The virtual event will feature live entertainment, music, Club stories, speakers, and more. Viewers can tune in at any point and stay as long as they’d like.

The event will be streamed on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube pages at facebook.com/BGCPPR and youtube.com/user/BGCPPR.

Money raised during the telethon will go directly toward serving youth in the Pikes Peak region.

Anyone who is unable to watch the telethon but would still like to donate to the club can do so anytime at bgcppr.org/give.