COLORADO SPRINGS — Dads who want to take in the achievements of incredible American athletes can do just that this Father’s Day, with free admission to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM).

Starting Friday, June 17, dads can get free admission to the USOPM for the entirety of Father’s Day weekend, through Sunday, June 19.

The Museum welcomes all fathers to experience the history of America’s greatest athletes through memorable artifacts, interactive exhibits, and immersive technology. The Museum is providing complimentary admission to dads as a show of gratitude and appreciation.

The museum is open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. To redeem complimentary admission, select “fathers” at checkout on USOPM’s website.