FOX21’s Abbie Burke learns to bullfight at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The professional bullfighters are always a fan favorite at the rodeo. Their job is literally to take one for the team, which can sometimes mean serious injuries. But the thrill keeps them coming back, year after year. FOX21’s Abbie Burke met with former champion bullfighter Cory Wall to learn how it’s done.

You can check out the bullfighting competitions after the bull riding events Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the rodeo. Wall said three of the best bullfighters in the world will be here to compete.