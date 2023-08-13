FOX21 wins the Donkey Derby Media Race

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — FOX21 News takes home the gold, competing against other media teams across Southern Colorado in this year’s Donkey Derby Days Media Race.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

On Saturday, Aug. 12, our very own Rachel Saurer and Tyler Bouldin took first place in this year’s competition. The eight-legged race (four human and four equine) started and ended at the Double Eagle Casino on Bennet Avenue in Cripple Creek.

It consisted of two media team members and a real-life donkey running side by side to the finish.

The last day of the festivities ends Sunday, April 13. Vendors, a kid’s zone, beer gardens, and live music will all be happening up on Cripple Creek.