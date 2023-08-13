FOX21 wins the Donkey Derby Media Race

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — FOX21 News takes home the gold, competing against other media teams across Southern Colorado in this year’s Donkey Derby Days Media Race.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, our very own Rachel Saurer and Tyler Bouldin took first place in this year’s competition. The eight-legged race (four human and four equine) started and ended at the Double Eagle Casino on Bennet Avenue in Cripple Creek.
It consisted of two media team members and a real-life donkey running side by side to the finish.
The last day of the festivities ends Sunday, April 13. Vendors, a kid’s zone, beer gardens, and live music will all be happening up on Cripple Creek.