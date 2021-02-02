FOX21 water test: Discolored water contains iron

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is digging deeper into the discolored water concerns at Aviator Apartments. We’re taking the matter into our own hands and testing a sample of the water from just a few days ago.

FOX21 conducted an “H2Ook” at-home complete water analysis test.

The results show that the samples from the water contained an increased level of iron.

We'll show you our results on @FOX21News at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8uADfadQA8 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) February 3, 2021

We verified our results with a long-time Pueblo Centennial High School Chemistry teacher, Jay Mead. Mead said these test strips show higher iron and low PH, however not as high as he thought they would have been based on the color of the water in the videos FOX21 has received.

“The tests don’t look particularly bad,” Mead said. “The iron is a little high and the PH is a little low. Beyond that I don’t know. It’s not all that definitive. There’s got to be crap in there.”

Mead said the concern shifts to the sediment, which requires a different kind of test.

Our multiple requests for comment from the Aviator Apartment‘s parent company Portico have gone unanswered.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment sent us a comment after we asked them about the safety of the water:

Red or rust-colored water could sometimes be from iron. Iron– at appropriate levels– is essential for good health because it helps transport oxygen in the blood. It’s also important for child development, and children and pregnant people need enough iron in their diets to prevent anemia. However, very high levels of iron, well above what would be in drinking water, can cause negative health outcomes. These could include gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea and constipation. Even higher levels can affect internal organs and cause more serious problems. In healthy people, too much iron likely would be a result of taking high doses of iron supplements. The department regulates the water utilities that deliver to customers. Property owners are responsible for maintaining their own service lines and plumbing within buildings. We cannot assess water safety within a particular building without more information such as the exact plumbing situation of the building or even the exact apartment. Oftentimes, running all the faucets at the same time in a home or living unit addresses poor water quality after piping or plumbing repairs. If the problem persists, we recommend property owners or managers collect and test water samples to test for the presence of bacteria, iron, and manganese to make sure the water is safe. We know generally that the drinking water in Colorado is safe to drink because Colorado Springs effectively treats the water, meeting or exceeding the state safety standards. But the discolored water you described isn’t something any of us want to drink, regardless of its safety, and that is why we recommend flushing the system and talking to the building owners. CDPHE

According to the Poison Control Center, iron is essential to our health. It is found naturally in many foods and widely available as a supplement. However, an overdose of iron can be life-threatening.

Iron poisoning occurs because too much iron acts like a corrosive to the tissues lining the gastrointestinal tract, such as the stomach and intestines. This causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding. These symptoms can quickly lead to excessive fluid and blood loss and, eventually, shock. Iron is also a cellular toxin; it damages and kills the cells that make up the tissues of our organs, like the liver. Iron toxicity can eventually lead to seizures, coma, multiple organ failure, and death. Any overdose of iron-containing products should be taken seriously. Poison Control Center

Also, liver failure can develop within a few days if iron poisoning isn’t treated, according to Healthline.

Illinois Department of Public of Public Health has more information on iron levels in drinking water.