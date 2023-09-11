(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Beginning on Monday, Sept. 11, FOX21 News is launching a brand new, 4:30 p.m., weekday newscast.

Beginning on Monday, and every Monday through Friday after, enjoy another half-hour of your local Southern Colorado news, in addition to FOX21’s current nightly and morning newscast lineup.

To see a full list of current times you can watch FOX21 News or Loving Living Local, click here.

FOX21 Evening Anchors Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop, along with Meteorologist Robert Hahn, will be the on-air team leading FOX21’s newest, 4:30 p.m. newscast.