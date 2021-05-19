FOX21 hosts “Domestic Violence: A Candid Conversation” panel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tuesday night, FOX21 gathered a group of experts to talk about a tough topic: domestic violence.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined us to talk about how domestic violence can affect the community. Suthers was previously Colorado’s Attorney General, and has a vast knowledge of the law. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen also joined us to answer legal questions that arise in domestic abuse cases.

TESSA CEO Anne Marley also joined us for the panel. TESSA is a local organization that provides support and resources for those in abusive or violent relationships.

Tara Loo, a survivor of domestic violence, joined us to share her story and experiences.

Watch the hour-long panel in the three videos below.

Resources for victims of domestic violence in southern Colorado

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com