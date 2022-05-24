COLORADO SPRINGS — “Caniacs” can get their fix of delicious chicken at a new location in Colorado Springs – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened a new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The new location is at 3710 North Citadel Drive, near Galley and Academy, and marks the fourth Raising Cane’s location in Colorado Springs since the chain first began operations in the Centennial State in 2019.

At the ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, the chain held a drawing to award 20 customers free Cane’s for a year, and was giving away free t-shirts and food all day.







“We hired over 130 crew members for this restaurant for this opening,” So we are glad to support the community with continued job growth, and I gotta tell you, I’ve been in this business 30 years and by far this is the best restaurant company I’ve ever worked for.”

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.