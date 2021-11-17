Fourth Judicial District Court announces requirements and salary for District Court vacancy

COLORADO — The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission is accepting nominees to fill its current District Court vacancy.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Fourth Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.

The current annual salary for this position is $178,452. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice William W. Hood, III, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Scott Sosebee, 270 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

Applications also are available on the court’s home page.

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021. Late applications will not be considered.

• Mary Linden, mary@lindenlawgroup.com

• Juan Moreno, juan.moreno18.civ@mail.mil

• Lisa Dailey, lisa@daileyprattlaw.com

• Stella Hodgkins, stella.hodgkins@gmail.com

• C. Onye Ikwaukor, 1 Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

• Kathleen Cefus, ekcefus@msn.com

• Laura Rosendo, lrosendo@pikespeakhospice.org

Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021.

The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Dec. 29, 2021, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of district judge for the Fourth Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties). The vacancy will be created by the appointment of the Honorable Timothy J. Schutz to the Colorado Court of Appeals.

The vacancy will occur on Jan. 1, 2022.