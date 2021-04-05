Four people displaced after northern Colorado Springs apartment fire

Two apartments were damaged in a fire in northern Colorado Springs Monday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people are displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in northern Colorado Springs Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Villages at Woodmen apartments at Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road. Heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing.

Two units were affected by smoke and fire, displacing four people from their homes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.