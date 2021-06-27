Four hospitalized from Apartment Fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Four people have been hospitalized from an apartment fire in Colorado Springs, including one child.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to structure fire at the Montebello Gardens apartments, near Academy Blvd and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. The fire was first reported around 3:00 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. CSFD was still on scene at 4:15, working on clean up of the scene and reports the fire was out at that point.

Crews remained on scene to check for hot spots.

Two of the people were being treated for smoke inhalation at area hospitals and CSFD says more people were being evaluated on scene who may also need to be transported.

At this time, CSFD says it appears the fire started in one apartment and smoke spread to several others. A CSFD spokesperson estimated 12 units are affected.

CSFD Rescue 17 made two ladder rescues from the fire. Occupants were unable to exit the stairwell pic.twitter.com/YUxbQ9VvUn — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021

Some people had to be evacuated via ladders because they could not make it out of the apartment building without help from fire fighters.

Hazardous material teams and paramedics are on the scene, as well as the Colorado Springs Police Department. Roads in the area could be closed as crews work to secure water supply to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.